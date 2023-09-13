Ukraine shoots down 32 out of 44 Russian drones launched at Odesa overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine’s Odesa region with 44 kamikaze Iranian-made Shahed drones, of which 32 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Wednesday.

“A total of 44 Shahed drones were reported. The main target [of the attack] was the southern areas of the Odesa region – the port infrastructure of the region,” the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

It added: “Fighter aircraft, units of anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.”

The Ukrainian Air Force said that 32 Russian drones were destroyed.

Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine said on Telegram: “The enemy attacked Odesa Oblast with attack drones for 4.5 hours at night. Once again, they targeted civil infrastructure facilities in the Danube region in Odesa.”

It added: “Unfortunately, the hit on the port infrastructure damaged non-residential buildings and caused a fire in a truck parking area. The fire was promptly extinguished… Seven civilians were taken to a medical facility with injuries of varying severity.”

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said: “Russian terrorists once again attacked the south of Odesa. Several groups of combat drones were directed towards Izmail district. Unfortunately, there is a hit. Damage to the port and other civil infrastructure was recorded.”

