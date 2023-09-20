Strong earthquake rattles New Zealand’s South Island

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 rattled the South Island of New Zealand on Wednesday, said a government website.

The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 0914 local time (2114GMT), was 124 kilometres (77 miles) west of Christchurch at a depth of 11 kilometres, the New Zealand government’s Geonet website said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Via the website, around 15,000 people reported feeling the earthquake.

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide, and experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Read more:

Climber survives plunge on ‘deadly’ New Zealand mountain

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand aid ‘today or tomorrow’