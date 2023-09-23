Theme
Protesters gather near the government building, after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Yerevan, Armenia, September 19, 2023. (Reuters)
US senator says international observers needed to monitor situation in Karabakh

Reuters
A US senator, leading a congressional delegation to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Saturday, said international observers were needed to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that people were “very fearful” about what was happening there.

“I am certainly very concerned about what’s happening in Nagorno-Karabakh right now, I think there needs to be some visibility,” Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, told reporters on the border.

Russia said earlier that Armenian fighters in Karabakh had started to give up arms as some humanitarian aid reached the 120,000 Armenians living there after Azerbaijan defeated their forces.

