France concerned over Armenia ‘territorial integrity’: Macron

France is keeping a close eye on the territorial integrity of Armenia after Azerbaijan’s offensive to take full control of the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday, accusing Baku of “threatening” Armenian borders.

“France is right now very vigilant concerning the territorial integrity of Armenia. Because that’s what’s at stake,” Macron said in a televised interview.

He added that Russia was now “complicit” with Baku while Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey “has always been a supporter of its (Azerbaijan’s) actions”.

Armenia has publicly distanced itself from its traditional ally Russia, which has failed to show any concrete support for Yerevan in the current conflict.

Macron said that the Azerbaijan authorities were now “uninhibited” and “threatening the border of Armenia.”

The ethnically Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but has been run by a separatist administration for three decades.

Azerbaijan already regained control of part of Karabakh in a 2020 war and now appears set on taking the rest of the territory.

Yerevan said on Sunday that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will hold a pre-arranged meeting in Spain next month but Macron made no mention of this summit.

“We will provide political support so that a lasting peace that can be negotiated,” said Macron.

