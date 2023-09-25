Ukraine’s ‘army of drones’ hits record number of Russian weapons last week: Kyiv

Ukraine’s “army of drones” hit 205 pieces of Russian military equipment, including 64 guns, during the past week, Digital Transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Monday.

“Our soldiers continue to hit the guns that prevent them from moving forward. We have a new record —64 Russian guns,” Fedorov said as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

He added that Ukrainian soldiers hit 205 pieces of enemy equipment in total over the past week, including 27 Russian tanks, 55 trucks, 38 armored combat vehicles, and 3 pieces of radio equipment.

Ukrainian forces also neutralized 68 Russian troops.

“Powerful results. We are strengthening the defense forces with drones across the entire front line and we thank them for the protection,” Fedorov stated.

On the other hand, Russia’s ministry of defense said on Monday that Russian Su-34 bomber crews have destroyed Ukrainian drone control centers in the Krasny Liman direction.

“Crews manning Su-34 multipurpose fighter bombers of the Central Military District delivered guided bomb strikes on command outposts and drone control centers, as well as Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, in the Krasny Liman direction in the course of the special military operation. To destroy the targets, the pilots used high-precision guided weapons, which destroyed enemy constructions and equipment from a large height,” the ministry said.

It added that Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over Crimea, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

“On the night of September 25, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” the Russian ministry said.

It added that air defense systems also intercepted two Ukrainian UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, and two more drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region.

