Russia faces troops control challenges after Black Sea Fleet commander death: Ukraine

The Russians will face challenges in controlling their troops deployed in the Black Sea area after the Ukrainian strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet killed their commander, Ukraine’s Navy said on Tuesday.

“You need to understand the mechanism. It’s clear that, conditionally, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin doesn’t directly control the warships at sea as he has appropriate admirals who are perfectly aware of their forces, equipment, personnel, and how to properly control them,” Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

Advertisement

He added: “At this moment, they lose the man who manages this whole process - and with him, his staff that also manages the fleet. It must be understood that this is a very large group. Imagine that part of this mechanism simply becomes inoperable. Therefore, as of now, they will really have corresponding problems with controlling their troops.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine had launched a missile attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of occupied Sevastopol on Saturday. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Monday that the strike killed 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Pletenchuk stated that reports are yet to be verified whether the entire command was present at the headquarters at the moment of the strike or not but usually, it’s all top leaders who gather for meetings there. He said the group included at least the chief of staff and one of the deputies.

The Ukrainian official highlighted that the Russians had very limited maneuverability in the Black Sea even before the strike. “They mostly use carriers of long-range weapons, guided missiles. Accordingly, fewer than 10 units are involved.”

Pletenchuk added: “Now someone will be transferred to the Black Sea Fleet to manage everything, but before these people enter the system and understand the situation, it will take them some time so they will lose efficiency.”

Read more:

Putin orders Russian defense chief to end Ukrainian counter-offensive by October: ISW

Ukraine’s ‘army of drones’ hits record number of Russian weapons last week: Kyiv

Russian occupied-Sevastopol detonates Black Sea Fleet HQ after Ukraine’s strikes