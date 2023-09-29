Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Armenian police officer speaks through a megaphone as he directs refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region arriving in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
An Armenian police officer speaks through a megaphone as he directs refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region arriving in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, on September 26, 2023. (Reuters)

Azerbaijan detains former commander of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian armed forces

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Azerbaijan’s military has detained a former commander of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist Armenian armed forces at a border checkpoint with Armenia, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing a source close to the commander.

According to TASS, the commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, led the army of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh from 2015 to 2018.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nearly 90,000 ethnic Armenians have fled the breakaway enclave, according to the United Nations refugee agency, since Azerbaijan retook the mountainous region in a lightning military operation last week.

Read more:

Nagorno-Karabakh fuel depot blast toll jumps to 170

Advertisement

Azerbaijan detains former Karabakh separatist leader

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will cease to exist from January 1: Karabakh authorities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tourism in AlUla, Saudi Arabia Tourism in AlUla, Saudi Arabia
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size