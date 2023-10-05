Germany arming Ukraine with Taurus missiles not game changer in war: Russian diplomat

Germany may send its long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv but it will not be a game changer in the war as Russia has the capabilities to counteract that weapon, a senior Russian diplomat said on Thursday.

“They have 600 such [Taurus] missiles, of which 150 are combat-ready, and the Germans themselves are afraid of supplying them, but, I think, they may well send some of them,” said Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to negotiations on military security and arms control in Vienna, as cited by state news agency TASS.

He added that the Taurus missiles can be launched only from the F-16 fighter jet, and although Ukraine has remodified its Su-24 fighter jets to carry the missiles, “they won’t be a solution.” He stressed: “We have ways of counteracting them, and we have been deploying more air defense systems.”

Ukraine has long argued for strong air defenses to protect against Russian aerial assaults and be capable to return fire. In August, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s defenses were not yet capable of protecting its whole territory against Russian attacks.

Regarding the Taurus, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had called on Berlin to provide the long range missiles as soon as possible. He said that with the Taurus missiles, Ukraine could “reach the Russian occupying forces on Ukrainian soil far beyond the front line, disrupt their logistics and destroy command centers and ammunition depots.”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had said in September that Berlin was not yet in a position to decide whether or not to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles which have a range of more than 500 km and are launched by fighter jets.

