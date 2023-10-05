Russia claims Ukraine fired cluster munitions at border town

Ukraine’s forces fired cluster munitions at a Russian border town, leading to a woman being injured and houses and cars being damaged, Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region claimed on Thursday.

“The border town of Rylsk was shelled with cluster munitions coming from Ukraine. A woman received moderate shrapnel wounds, was taken to the Rylsk Central Regional Hospital and is receiving the necessary medical care,” Starovoit said as cited by state news agency TASS.

He added that Russian authorities also found unexploded ammunition following the attack.

Earlier, the governor said Ukrainian drones attacked infrastructure facilities resulting in power outages in several districts of the Kursk region.

Moscow had criticized US President Joe Biden’s administration for supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions. Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said in August that the US had previously called the use of cluster munitions a war crime. However, in present day it is “committing this crime in Ukraine.”

The US announced a security assistance package to Ukraine in July which provided Kyiv with additional artillery systems and ammunition, including highly effective and reliable dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM) - also known as cluster bombs.

Cluster munitions, frequently called cluster bombs, are a category of weaponry that disseminates smaller submunitions, often referred to as “bomblets.” These munitions are specifically engineered to blanket a significant area and can be deployed either aerially using bombs, missiles, or rockets, or from the ground using artillery or rocket systems.

