Putin claims Ukraine’s counteroffensive has ‘failed completely’

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has ‘failed completely’ even though Kyiv is preparing new attacks in certain areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

“As for the counteroffensive, which has allegedly been stalled, it has failed completely,” Putin said as cited by state news agency TASS.

He added: “We know that in certain areas of combat operations the opposing side is nevertheless preparing new active offensive operations. We see this, and we know about it. And we are also reacting accordingly.”

The Russian President said his country’s forces are conducting “active defense” and improving their positions along the engagement line in Ukraine.

“What is happening now all along the entire length of engagement is called ‘active defense.’ And our forces are improving their positions across almost all of that area. It’s a fairly large area. This applies to the Kupyansk area, this applies to the Zaporozhye area, this applies to the Avdiivka area.”

However, Washington-based think tank Institute of Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian offensive operations throughout the Donetsk region’s Avdiivka area reportedly faced setbacks around the city.

“The Kremlin is likely attempting to frame Russian offensive operations around Avdiivka and other localized efforts as Russian forces seizing the operational initiative in Ukraine. Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya claimed on October 13 that Ukrainian counteroffensive operations are ‘formally over’ because Russian forces have switched to ‘active combat operations along almost the entire frontline,’” the think tank assessment reported.

It added: “The Kremlin is likely attempting to use Russian offensive operations around Avdiivka as well as localized efforts in other areas of the front to shift the Russian and international narratives to focus on Russian offensive operations and military capabilities. Ukraine is highly unlikely to have concluded its ongoing counteroffensive as Nebenzya claims.”

