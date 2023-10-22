Crimea-bound missiles downed in southern Ukraine: Governor

Three Ukrainian missiles heading for targets in Crimea were downed on Sunday over a Russian-held area of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the Russia-installed governor said.



Vladimir Saldo, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the missiles were downed over the town of Henichesk.

Russian troops occupied Kherson region in the first days of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but Ukrainian forces have regained control of the region’s main town and areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

