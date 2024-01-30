Hungary’s swift approval of Sweden’s NATO accession anticipated in coming weeks: US
Read Mode
100% Font Size
The United States expects Hungary to approve Sweden’s NATO accession in the weeks ahead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
“Hungary now will have to act in order to complete the process of Sweden’s accession, but I fully anticipate that that will happen in the weeks ahead when Hungary’s Parliament returns,” Blinken told reporters on Monday.
Developing
Advertisement
Advertisement