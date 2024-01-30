Theme
Polish, Swedish, Finnish and NATO flags are set up prior to the signing ceremony of the law, ratifying the NATO Protocol on Finland and Sweden's membership, on board the Polish Navy frigate ORP Kosciuszko in Gdynia in July 22, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
Hungary’s swift approval of Sweden’s NATO accession anticipated in coming weeks: US

Reuters
The United States expects Hungary to approve Sweden’s NATO accession in the weeks ahead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

“Hungary now will have to act in order to complete the process of Sweden’s accession, but I fully anticipate that that will happen in the weeks ahead when Hungary’s Parliament returns,” Blinken told reporters on Monday.

Developing

