DP World to operate logistics park at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Port

DP World is to operate a logistics park at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, according to the Kingdom’s port authority which on Monday invited media to the contract signing on June 19.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The invitation said it was DP World’s first logistics park in Saudi Arabia.



DP World, owned by the government of Dubai and one of the world’s largest port operators, already operates the Jeddah Islamic Port where the park will be located.



Jeddah Islamic Port can handle 2.4 million shipping containers each year and is the main import destination for the Kingdom, according to a DP World website for the port.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia drops COVID-19 measures including indoor masks, vaccine requirement

Saudi commerce minister calls on WTO to facilitate membership of more Arab countries

Saudi Arabia to ban working under the sun during summer months, starting June 15