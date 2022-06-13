.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

DP World to operate logistics park at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Port

  • Font
The corporate logo of DP World is seen at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
The corporate logo of DP World is seen at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

DP World to operate logistics park at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Port

Reuters, Dubai 

Published: Updated:

DP World is to operate a logistics park at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, according to the Kingdom’s port authority which on Monday invited media to the contract signing on June 19.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The invitation said it was DP World’s first logistics park in Saudi Arabia.

DP World, owned by the government of Dubai and one of the world’s largest port operators, already operates the Jeddah Islamic Port where the park will be located.

Jeddah Islamic Port can handle 2.4 million shipping containers each year and is the main import destination for the Kingdom, according to a DP World website for the port.
Read more:

Saudi Arabia drops COVID-19 measures including indoor masks, vaccine requirement

Saudi commerce minister calls on WTO to facilitate membership of more Arab countries

Saudi Arabia to ban working under the sun during summer months, starting June 15

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More