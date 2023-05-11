Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view of an Emirates Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in this undated picture obtained June 25, 2020. (Emirates Airlines via Reuters)
A general view of an Emirates Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in this undated picture obtained June 25, 2020. (Emirates Airlines via Reuters)

Dubai’s Emirates airlines says it reports a record $3 billion annual profit

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Dubai’s Emirates airline on Thursday said financial year 2022-23 had been its most profitable so far, reporting an annual profit of 10.9 billion dirhams ($3 billion) and a group revenue increase of 81 percent.

The state-owned carrier had posted an annual loss of $1.1 billion for 2021-22, following a $5.5 billion loss the year before that.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The airline had made a “full recovery” since the hit to demand caused by the pandemic, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

“As the last travel restrictions lifted and triggered a tide of demand, we were ready to expand our operations quickly,” he said.

The state-owned airline said it filled 79.5 percent of seats flown, up from 58.6 percent a year earlier, and was now flying to 150 destinations from more than 140 last year.

Emirates also said it had committed $200 million to a research fund focusing on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in commercial aviation, because hitting net zero emissions targets would not be possible with currently available options.

Read more:

Dubai’s Emirates airline launches $200 million fund for R&D to reduce fossil fuel use

Dubai International Airport Q1 passenger traffic reaches 96 pct of pre-COVID levels

UAE’s Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways expand agreement to ease travel

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size