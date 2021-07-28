.
UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank posts 19 pct jump in Q2 net profit

First Abu Dhabi Bank. (Facebook)
Reuters, Dubai 

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, posted on Wednesday a 19 percent rise in quarterly net profit, underpinned by sharp gains in its investments and derivatives and on higher fee income.

FAB posted a net profit of 2.879 billion dirhams ($783.87 million) in the quarter ended June 30, up from 2.4 billion a year earlier.

Arqaam Capital had forecast a net profit of 2.4 billion dirhams, while EFG Hermes had projected 2.5 billion dirhams.

The lender’s operating income was boosted by a sharp jump in derivatives and investments of 1.4 billion dirhams in the second quarter, a surge from 200 million dirhams a year earlier.

Net fee and commission income rose by more than a fifth to 768.8 billion dirhams.

Net interest income fell in a weak interest rate environment worldwide while impairment charges dropped amid signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic fallout.

