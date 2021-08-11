.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, BlackRock form investment tie-up across private equity funds

  • Font
The sun rise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, visit Abu Dhabi during their three day visit of the country. (AP)
The Abu Dhabi city skyline. (AP)

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, BlackRock form investment tie-up across private equity funds

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A consortium led by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has invested in assets managed by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and in a private equity fund, Mubadala said on Wednesday.

BlackRock’s Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions group and a consortium of global institutional investors invested in a portfolio of assets managed by Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The consortium also made a $400 million commitment to Mubadala Capital’s third private equity fund which recently held its final close at $1.6 billion, Mubadala said in a statement.

Read more: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear Pfizer shares hit 20-year record with COVID-19 vaccine stocks on a tear
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More