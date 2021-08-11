Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, BlackRock form investment tie-up across private equity funds

A consortium led by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has invested in assets managed by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and in a private equity fund, Mubadala said on Wednesday.



BlackRock’s Secondaries and Liquidity Solutions group and a consortium of global institutional investors invested in a portfolio of assets managed by Mubadala Capital, the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The consortium also made a $400 million commitment to Mubadala Capital’s third private equity fund which recently held its final close at $1.6 billion, Mubadala said in a statement.

Advertisement

Read more: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake