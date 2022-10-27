IMF and Egypt reach $3 bln loan agreement

Egypt has clinched a $3 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against the backdrop of a 15 percent depreciation of the local currency against the dollar, the government said Thursday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The IMF had demanded the devaluation as a condition of the loan. The North African nation is among the top five countries in the world most at risk of defaulting on its foreign debt, according to the international credit rating agency Moody’s.
Read more:
IMF and Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement ‘very soon’
Egypt’s net foreign reserves edge up slightly for first time since April
Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises to four-year high in September