Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US. (Reuters)
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US. (Reuters)

IMF and Egypt reach $3 bln loan agreement

AFP, Cairo
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Egypt has clinched a $3 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against the backdrop of a 15 percent depreciation of the local currency against the dollar, the government said Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The IMF had demanded the devaluation as a condition of the loan. The North African nation is among the top five countries in the world most at risk of defaulting on its foreign debt, according to the international credit rating agency Moody’s.


Read more:

IMF and Egypt agree to finalize work to reach staff-level agreement ‘very soon’

Egypt’s net foreign reserves edge up slightly for first time since April

Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rises to four-year high in September

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size