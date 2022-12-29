Theme
Most IT firms in Saudi Arabia say a shortage of skilled workers is the 'number one challenge'. (File photo: Reuters)
A Saudi man works at his desk in an office in Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)

Unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia slightly rises to 9.9 percent in Q3: GASTAT

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
The unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia slightly rose to 9.9 percent in the third quarter of 2022 from 9.7 percent in the second quarter, the General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT) announced on Thursday.

The rise, however, was still a significant decline from last year’s Q3 unemployment rate which tallied at 11.3 percent at the time.

The unemployment rate of the total population of Saudi Arabia also remained unchanged at 5.8 percent in Q3 of 2022.

The labor force participation rate of Saudi citizens increased by 0.7 percent to a total of 52.5 percent, according to GASTAT. The employment-to-population ratio of Saudi citizens also rose to 47.5 percent.

