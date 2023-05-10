China and US debt woes, supply chains may dominate G7 finance chiefs’ talks
China will be the elephant in the room at this week’s meeting of Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders, who will seek to diversify supply chains away from the country -- but also try to get Beijing’s cooperation in solving global debt problems.
The conflicting goals come on top of vulnerabilities the G7 rich democracies face due to their heavily reliance on China, which is the world’s second-largest economy and the second biggest external holder of US debt.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The heightening risk of a US debt default, which could jolt financial markets already jittery after recent bank failures, will overshadow the three-day meeting kicking off on Thursday in the Japanese city of Niigata.
While Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join the G7 finance leaders’ talks, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signaled the chance of cancelling his trip to Hiroshima for next week’s summit if the debt issue is not resolved.
“The dollar is regarded -- and Treasury securities --as the bedrock safe asset in the entire global financial system,” Yellen said on Monday, in a warning of the damage a default could inflict on the USeconomy and financial markets.
“It’s trusted, and it is the ultimate safe asset and a failure to raise the debt ceiling, impairing the US credit rating, would put that at risk. So that is a real concern.”
The US debt crisis is a headache for Japan, which is this year’s G7 chair and the world’s biggest holder of US debt.
Other key themes to be discussed at this week’s G7 gathering include ways to strengthen the global financial system, steps to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, and global economic risks such as stubbornly high inflation, Japanese officials say.
Japan hopes to issue a G7 joint statement after the meeting, they added.
China slowdown looms
As host, Japan has drawn up a long list of other themes that will likely leave policymakers little time to enjoy Niigata’s prized rice wine, many of which are linked to China.
Among them is a plan to agree on an ambitious statement for diversifying supply chains “away from countries like China”
through partnerships with low and middle-income nations.
Underscoring its desire to win over the “Global South,” Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki invited this year’s
African Union chair Comoros to an outreach meeting to be held on Friday.
Five more countries were invited to the outreach including Brazil, India, and Indonesia -- but not China -- although emerging nations’ debt problems will feature high on the agenda.
On the other hand, Tokyo is courting China to join a creditor nations’ meeting it initiated to resolve Sri Lanka’s debt. Beijing attended the first round of talks on Tuesday as an observer, not as an official participant.
As the world’s largest official bilateral creditor, China should participate in meaningful debt relief for countries facing problems, but it has served for too long as a “roadblock” to necessary action, Yellen said last month.
There was uncertainty on whether G7 can convince emerging economies to help build supply chains less reliant on China, with many of them having been hit by aggressive US rate hikes that have increased their dollar-denominated debt burden.
“The debt problems of emerging nations are becoming increasingly serious due in part to the strong dollar,” said
Takahide Kiuchi, an analyst at Nomura Research Institute.
“The agenda of talks show how G7 is becoming increasingly politicized in nature, with an emphasis on countering China.”
For the G7 central bank chiefs, inflation will likely remain the key issue. Many of their economies are facing an inflection
point, with past aggressive interest rate hikes beginning to cool growth and unsettling the banking system.
The International Monetary Fund last month trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook and warned a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels.
Data released on Tuesday showed China’s imports contracted sharply and export growth slowed in April, dashing policymakers’ hopes that a strong rebound in China’s economy will offset an expected slowdown in other parts of the world.
Read more:
Biden urged to deliver ‘historic’ arms control speech at G7 summit in Japan
Blinken wants to visit China, State Department says
Stabilizing US-China relations is important, Chinese FM says during meeting
-
Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7 in JapanUS President Joe Biden will become the first US sitting president to visit Papua New Guinea this month with a trip following the G7 in Japan, marking ... World News
-
G7 should adopt ‘risk-based’ AI regulation, ministers say as EU hurries to shape lawsGroup of Seven advanced nations should adopt “risk-based” regulation on artificial intelligence, their digital ministers agreed on Sunday, as European ... Technology
-
Biden to attend G7 leaders’ summit in JapanUS President Joe Biden will attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19-21, the White House announced Tuesday.On the agenda will be ... World News
-
Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports to RussiaFormer Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black ... World News
-
Black Sea grain deal: G7 says deal should be extended and fully implementedThe Group of Seven (G7) economic powers called on Sunday for the “extension, full implementation and expansion” of a critical deal to export Ukrainian ... World News
-
Biden urged to deliver ‘historic’ arms control speech at G7 summit in JapanTwo dozen arms control advocates have urged President Joe Biden to use next month’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, which was hit by the first US atomic ... World News
-
China lodges complaints with Japan over negative G7 commentsChina has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese embassy in Beijing over negative comments on China made by the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting ... World News