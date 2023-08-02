Oman’s sovereign wealth fund says total assets reach $46.61 bln in 2022
Total assets at Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, the Oman Investment Authority, reached 17.9 billion rials ($46.6 billion) in 2022, the fund said in its annual report on Wednesday.
The OIA said its return on investment last year was 8.8 percent, and it added that it has contributed more than 5 billion riyals to the finance ministry in dividends to support the general budget.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Among its major assets, the OIA wholly owns Oman's main energy holding company OQ, created to centralize the state's oil and gas investments.
OQ’s 2022 revenue was up 68 percent on the previous year, leading to a 100 percent increase in net profit last year, the fund wrote in the report, without providing further financial details.
The OIA said in December it aimed to spend 1.9 billion rials on investment projects in 2023. It has recently partnered with
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, to jointly invest in Oman’s economy.
Read more:
Oman to establish two free zones in Khazaen economic city
PIF-backed Oman infrastructure fund raises $1 bln for deals
-
Oman to establish two free zones in Khazaen economic cityOman is to establish two economic free zones in Khazaen economic city at the Al Batinah South Governorate, the state news agency said on Twitter.For ... Business
-
Oman and Etihad Rail signs MoU with Vale to transport products from Sohar PortOman and Etihad Rail Company, the developer and operator of the UAE-Oman Rail Network, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vale, one ... Aviation & Transport
-
Oil revenue lifts Oman to $1.2 bln budget surplus in first quarterAn increase in net oil revenue of 9 percent in the first quarter on higher oil prices and increased production helped Oman to a budget surplus of 450 ... Energy
-
Oman repays $2.9 billion in loans in Q1: Finance ministryOman repaid 1.1 billion rials ($2.86 billion) in loans in the first quarter, finance ministry figures show, bringing total public debt at the end of ... Gulf
-
PIF-backed Oman infrastructure fund raises $1 bln for dealsRakiza, an infrastructure fund investing in Oman and Saudi Arabia, said it raised $1 billion for its first vehicle and is close to its first deal in ... Business