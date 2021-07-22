.
Russia’s Lukoil may reduce its stake at Iraqi West Qurna-2 oil field, says CEO

LUKOIL is looking for production at the West Qurna-2, world’s largest undeveloped field of recoverable oil reserve. (AFP)
West Qurna-2, 65 kilometers north-west of Basra is one of the world's largest oilfields. (AFP)

Reuters, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Russia’s Lukoil may reduce its stake in Iraqi West Qurna-2 oil project, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said on Thursday, adding that Iraq had denied the company such a right for now.

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said last month that Lukoil had sent a formal notification saying it wanted to sell its stake in the West Qurna-2 field to Chinese companies.

The minister later said Lukoil was keen to stay in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Alekperov also praised the deal reached over the weekend between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and said that oil production should be gradually increased.

