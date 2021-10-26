.
UAE’s Adnoc says power grid to be supplied by nuclear, solar energy

adnoc
The supply deal follows the oil producing United Arab Emirates announcing this month plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. (File photo)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) has signed a deal with a local utility to supply up to 100 percent of its power grid with nuclear and solar energy sources, the Abu Dhabi government said on Tuesday.

The supply deal, released by the state media office, follows the oil producing United Arab Emirates announcing this month plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The media office described the power supply deal as the “largest of its kind” in the oil and gas industry. It did not say when the agreement would come into effect, nor disclose any financial deals.

