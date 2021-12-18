.
Russian natural gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply

the Russian Energy giant Gazprom Logo afp
Russian gas exporter Gazprom's pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus. (AFP)

Russian natural gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply

Reuters, Moscow



Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around 12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.

Read more: Germany warns Russia of consequences for Nord Stream if it attacks Ukraine

