Russian natural gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply
Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours (kWh/h) from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around 12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.
Read more: Germany warns Russia of consequences for Nord Stream if it attacks Ukraine
- Ukraine sees no sign of pipeline auctions leading to more Russian gas to Europe
- Biden says Russia must not manipulate gas flows to Europe for political purposes
- US official: Russia should send more gas to Europe ‘quickly’
- Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline won’t solve Europe gas crunch: Expert
- EU lawmakers seek probe of Russian Gazprom’s role in gas price surge
- As European gas market seeks stable supplies, Putin sees golden chance for Russia