Japan in talks with US, European countries over banning Russian oil imports: Report
Japan, which counts Russia as its fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil, is in discussion with the United States and European countries about possibly banning Russian oil imports, Kyodo News reported on Monday.
The report comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States and European allies were exploring the possibility.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Asked about a potential embargo on Russian oil imports, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment on the country's communication with the United States.
Russia accounted for 3.63 percent of Japan's imports of crude oil last year.
While sanctions imposed on Russia are not expected to directly affect Japan's ability to ensure a stable supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), they could indirectly affect energy-related projects, Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said.
“We will closely monitor (developments),” he said in parliament, adding that Japan would act appropriately in step with the Group of Seven.
The Japanese government and companies own stakes in oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Russia, including two on Sakhalin Island from which partners Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell PLC have announced they will exit.
Read more: Japan offers gas to Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensions
-
Japan protests suspected air incursion by RussiaTokyo lodged a diplomatic protest with Moscow after scrambling fighter jets on Wednesday as a suspected Russian helicopter entered Japan’s northern ... World News
-
Dozens of volunteers from pacifist Japan volunteer to fight for UkraineKeiichi Kurogi was one of dozens men in Japan who offered to join an “international legion” to fight Russian invaders after Ukraine’s President ... World News
-
Japan sanctions Russia’s Putin over Ukraine invasionJapan will sanction Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and key government officials over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio ... World News
-
Japan PM Kishida condemns Russia’s ‘one-sided actions’ in UkrainePrime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan strongly condemns the one-sided actions of Russia, following reports that Russian forces had ... World News
-
Japan offers gas to Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensionsJapan is offering Europe part of its liquified natural gas imports over fears supplies will be disrupted by tensions surrounding a possible Russian ... World News