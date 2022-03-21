.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Houthi attacks on oil facilities should be of global concern: Saudi Aramco chief

  • Font
Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 25, 2020. (Reuters)_1598309143_RC2WAH98BV3N_RTRMADP_3_SABIC-M-A-SAUDI-ARAMCO
Amin H. Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during an international conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)

Houthi attacks on oil facilities should be of global concern: Saudi Aramco chief

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco chief Amin Nasser said on Monday that escalating attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against oil installations in the Kingdom should be a global concern at a time when the oil market was tight.

“The message that came out highlighted that these types of attacks and that type of escalation during a time when the market is very tight is a real concern for the world for it will have -- God forbid -- if more escalations happen over time, it might have some impact on supply,” Nasser told an earnings webcast.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He was referring to a statement that came out on state news agency SPA that Saudi Arabia would not bear responsibility for any shortage of supplies as a result of Houthi attacks.

Read more: Saudi Arabia not responsible for oil shortages in light of Houthi attacks: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More