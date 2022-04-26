.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian gas supplies to Poland halted, Polish media reports

  • Font
A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. (Reuters)
A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Minsk on December 29, 2006. (Reuters)

Russian gas supplies to Poland halted, Polish media reports

Reuters, Warsaw

Published: Updated:

Russian gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland have been halted, private broadcaster Polsat News and the Onet.pl website reported, citing unnamed sources.

PGNiG SA, which buys gas from Gazprom under a long-term contract that expires this year, declined to comment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian strikes kill nine in southern and eastern Ukraine

High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risks

Poland sanctions Gazprom among 50 Russian firms and oligarchs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More