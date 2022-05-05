Shell first quarter profit surges to $7.1 bn on high oil prices

British energy giant Shell on Thursday said its net profit jumped 26 percent in the first quarter as oil prices surged.

Profit after tax leapt to $7.1 billion (6.7 billion euros) compared with a year earlier, but the group also took a $3.9 billion charge on its exit from Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

