Shell first quarter profit surges to $7.1 bn on high oil prices

British energy giant Shell on Thursday said its net profit jumped 26 percent in the first quarter as oil prices surged.
Profit after tax leapt to $7.1 billion (6.7 billion euros) compared with a year earlier, but the group also took a $3.9 billion charge on its exit from Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: BP expects to pay up to 1 bln pounds in UK taxes on its 2022 profits
-
Shell in talks with Chinese firms to sell stake in Russian gas projectEnergy giant Shell is in talks with some Chinese companies to sell its stake in a major Russian gas project amid sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ... Energy
-
Energy giant Shell to take hit of up to $5 billion on Russia exitBritish energy giant Shell warned Thursday that it would take a hit of up to $5 billion (4.6 billion euros) on its exit from Russia, following ... Energy
-
Shell to withdraw from Russian oil and gas over Ukraine invasionShell on Tuesday apologized for buying Russian crude oil last week and said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons ... Energy
-
OPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth: ReportOPEC+ sees a surplus of 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, 600,000 bpd higher from a previous forecast, amid expectations of slower demand ... Gulf
-
OPEC+ likely to raise June output by 432,000 bpd at next meet, sources sayOPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal and agree another 432,000 barrel per day oil output increase for June when it meets on May 5, six ... Energy
-
OPEC+ supply gap widens in March as sanctions hit Russian outputOPEC+ produced 1.45 mln barrels per day (bpd) below its production targets in March, as Russian output began to decline following sanctions imposed by ... Energy
-
Iraq committed to OPEC+ despite pressure to increase output: Oil ministerIraq is committed to OPEC+ despite being pressured to increase its oil production outside the remit of the OPEC+ policy on output, Oil Minister Ihsan ... Middle East