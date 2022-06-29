Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1, Ukraine hold steady, says Gazprom
Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and through Ukraine were little changed over the previous day early on Wednesday, operator data showed.
Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 29,316,620 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h), in line with levels above 29,000,000 kWh/h seen on Tuesday, operator company information showed.
Russian gas producer Gazprom said earlier this month that capacity through the pipeline would be cut to just 40 percent due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.
Nord Stream will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, sparking concerns about whether flows will restart when the maintenance ends.
Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 37 mcm per day on Wednesday, almost unchanged from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic meters (mcm) on Wednesday compared with 42.2 mcm on Tuesday.
Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were marginally firmer than the previous day, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,867,055 kWh/h early on Wednesday, up from around 2,750,000 kWh/h the day before.
