File photo of the US and UAE flags. (AFP)
UAE and US sign $100 bln green energy deal

Reuters
The United Arab Emirates and the US signed a strategic partnership agreement to invest $100 billion in clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2035, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

