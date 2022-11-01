UAE and US sign $100 bln green energy deal
The United Arab Emirates and the US signed a strategic partnership agreement to invest $100 billion in clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2035, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
