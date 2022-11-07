UAE will remain supplier of oil as long as there is a need: President

The United Arab Emirates will remain a supplier of oil and gas for “as long as the world is in need,” its president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday, speaking at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy and it will continue playing this role for as long as the world is in need of oil and gas,” he said.

Next year’s COP28 summit, to be hosted in Dubai’s Expo City, will include the “first evaluation of the implementation of the Paris Climate Accords,” he said.

Read more:

UAE’s energy minister says oil industry in ‘long-term decline’

Oil drops as more rate hikes overshadow tightening fuel market

Saudi Arabia, UAE for higher oil output, less emissions days before COP27 talks