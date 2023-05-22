OPEC chief says underinvestment in oil, gas sector could trigger market volatility
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday that underinvesting in the oil and gas sector could cause market volatility in the long term and imperil growth.
He also said the world needs to focus on reducing green house gas emissions rather than replacing one form of energy with another, stressing that major investments were needed in all energy sectors.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“That is the truth that needs to be spoken,” Al Ghais told at the Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in Dubai.
OPEC estimates that the world needs $12.1 trillion in investments to meet rising oil demand in the long term.
With global oil demand growth at around 8 million barrels per day (bpd), the world could face a supply problem as Western sanctions on Russian oil curtail production growth, Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of the FGE Consultancy, said at the same event.
Russia can maintain production at around 10 to 11 million bpd but 2 million bpd of future growth are unlikely to go ahead with sanctions in place, he said.
Russian oil and gas is subject to a range of Western sanctions aimed at limiting sales to the West and capping prices for Russian oil.
Read more:
G7 brings gas investments back in ‘temporary’ step to de-couple from Russian energy
Coordination with OPEC+ ‘cornerstone’ of efforts to stabilize markets: Saudi minister
Russia’s Putin says oil output cuts needed to maintain prices
-
Saudi crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mln bpd in March, says IEFSaudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in March rose to 7.52 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.455 million bpd in February, the International Energy ... Energy
-
Qatar Energy cuts July al-Shaheen oil price to 27-month low: ReportQatar Energy set the term price for cargoes of al-Shaheen oil loading in July at the lowest level since April 2021, as refining margins remained ... Energy
-
Iran oil minister says market on right track after OPEC+ decisionsIran’s oil minister Javad Owji said that the oil market is on the right track after decisions made by OPEC+, the semi-official Iranian news agency ... Energy
-
Russia’s Putin says oil output cuts needed to maintain pricesRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that oil production cuts were required to maintain a certain price level, contradicting assurances ... Energy
-
Russia’s oil exports reach post Ukraine invasion highRussia’s oil exports rose in April to the highest level since its invasion of Ukraine, boosting revenues by $1.7 billion despite Western sanctions, ... World News
-
Iraq did not get reply from Turkey on restarting northern oil export: MinisterIraq is still waiting for a formal response from Turkey to resume oil exports from the autonomous Kurdish region, Kurdish officials said Friday, a day ... Energy