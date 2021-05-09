.
.
.
.
Language

Etisalat completes $1.2 billion bond issuance

The Etisalat tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File photo: AP)
The Etisalat tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File photo: AP)

Etisalat completes $1.2 billion bond issuance

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ telecom firm Etisalat has completed a $1.2 billion Euro bond issuance, according to the official WAM news agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The group issued the bonds to refinance a maturing bond tranche issued in 2014 to acquire a controlling stake in Morocco’s Maroc Telecom.

Bonds were issued in two tranches: The first covered seven-years, and amounting to $608 million (500 million Euros) with an annual yield of 0.4 percent. The second covers twelve years, and is of equal value to the first, with an annual yield of one percent. The issuance was oversubscribed by six times from local and international investors.

The company aims to diversify its funding and extend the repayment schedule of its existing debt, according to WAM.

Etisalat currently holds credit ratings of Aa3 stable from Moody’s, and AA stable from S&P Global.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi Ports hires banks for 10-year dollar bonds

UAE's Etisalat increases profit by $224mln in 2020

UAE’s telecoms operator Etisalat plans bond sale ahead of euro maturity: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Chinese rocket debris reenters earth over Indian Ocean near Maldives: Officials Chinese rocket debris reenters earth over Indian Ocean near Maldives: Officials
Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem
At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters
Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’ Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’
Before you go
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
Explore More