Saudi Space Commission, Huawei launch Saudi Arabia’s first tech experience center

The Saudi Space Commission and tech giant Huawei have launched Future Space, the Kingdom’s first-ever technology experience center.

Huawei said in a statement that Future Space – which is the largest exhibition center outside of China – will include advanced technologies such as 3D printing, autonomous driving, and brainwave robot control, among many others.

The first exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia, Future Space aims to offer speaking opportunities to young innovators – a goal that is in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to develop its local talent pool and deploy cutting-edge technology to support the nation’s digital transformation.

“We are honored to launch Future Space in Saudi Arabia and support the Kingdom achieve its digital ambitions as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Imagination will determine how far we can go in the future; action will determine how quickly we get there. We believe here at Huawei that the best way to predict the future is to create it,” CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia Eric Yang said during the launch.

The center will be open to the public and is estimated to host around 200,000 visitors over the next five years.

“Future Space is one of the most advanced technology experience centers in the world. We want to expose young people to the most cutting-edge technologies and inspire them to imagine technology in new ways,” said Saudi Space Commission’s CEO Dr. Mohammed al-Tamimi.

China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Weiqing Chen said that Saudi-Chinese relations have brought “immense benefits to both countries.”

“As Saudi Arabia pursues digital transformation as part of its strategic national goals, public/private partnerships between technology companies such as Huawei and public agencies adds new value to the local tech ecosystem,” Chen added.

