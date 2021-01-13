.
.
.
.
Language

UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid: Taking coronavirus vaccine every person's responsibility

Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum attending the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. (AFP)
Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum attending the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. (AFP)

UAE's Mohammed bin Rashid: Taking coronavirus vaccine every person's responsibility

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said on Tuesday taking the coronavirus vaccine was every individual's responsibility.

"The UAE has made great strides in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we are ranked the second globally in the vaccine administration rates. Taking the vaccine is every individual's responsibility to protect their health, families and wider society," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The UAE vaccinated 108,401 people against the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered so far reached 1,275,652, with a rate of 12.9 doses per 100 people as vaccine distribution.

The UAE had announced in December opening several locations where residents and nationals could receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily. Initially launched in the capital Abu Dhabi, the campaign was extended to include all of the country's emirates. Dubai began on December 23 the free vaccination campaign using Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

Dubai's Health Authority said it is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine across the city at seven centers.

Meanwhile, the number of newly detected cases of coronavirus infection rose sharpy on Tuesday to 3,243 new cases.

The UAE's COVID-19 tally stood on Tuesday at 236,225 confirmed cases, 210,561 recovered patients, and 717 deaths, according to NCEMA.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE vaccinates 108,401 against COVID-19 in 24 hours

Coronavirus: UAE reports jump in cases up to 3,243, highest since outbreak started

When will we take off face masks ? Not for another year, say UAE doctors

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 cases with 2,798 infections in 24 hours

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More