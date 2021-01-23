.
Coronavirus: Dubai's latest COVID-19 rules for weddings, restaurants, gyms, concerts

General view of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2018. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Dubai has issued tighter restrictions on weddings, restaurants, gyms, and social gatherings, the Dubai Media office announced on Friday, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

In a series of tweets, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management outlines the new rules which include reducing the number of attendees at social events, increasing the required distance between tables at restaurants and workout equipment at gyms.

The decisions, which go into effect on January 27, are “due to an increased number of violations and non-compliance with precautionary and preventative measures,” the media office said in a tweet.

Weddings and social gatherings

Authorities have limited the attendees for weddings, social events, and private parties to a maximum of 10 first-degree relatives only. This rule applies to all events whether held at hotels, venues, or homes.


Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants and cafes will be required to increase the distance between tables to three meters instead of two. The number of people allowed to sit at tables at restaurants will be reduced to seven instead of 10. Only four people will be allowed to sit together at cafes serving shisha.


Gyms

The Dubai Economy and Dubai Sports Council have instructed gyms and fitness centers to increase the social distancing requirement between workout equipment and individuals to three meters instead of two.


Concerts and live events

Concerts and live events being held in Dubai are not affected by the new rules as strict measures are enforced, the Dubai Media Office said, according to Dubai Tourism.

“[Dubai Tourism] confirmed live events being held in Dubai… are observing stringent precautionary protocols mandated by the authorities,” the media office said in a tweet.


Organizers are required to ensure a two-meter distance between attendees and masks are required at all times.

“The capacity of the venues has been reduced according to the one-person-per-4 square meters rule,” the office said.

A series of concerts for artists including Egyptian star Amr Diab and Gulf star Majid al-Mohandes have taken place in Dubai as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), but strict measures were enforced.


Saudi Arabian artist Rashed al-Majed is expected to perform at the DSF closing concert on January 29 at the Coca Cola Arena.

