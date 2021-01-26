UAE reports 3,601 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday reported 3,601 new coronavirus infections as the number of cases in the country continue to soar, bringing the total number of cases to 285,147, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The death toll in the country rose by seven to 285,147.
The number of recoveries in the UAE rose by 3,890 to 259,194.
WAM reported that 175,249 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.
Doctors at hospitals and clinics across the UAE are pleading for more people to come forward and give blood. Health specialists are reporting falling numbers of blood donations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ruler of Dubai has replaced the head of the emirate’s health authority in the midst of an immunization drive and a spike in COVID-19 infections in the United Arab Emirates.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum appointed Awad Saghir al-Ketbi as the new director general of the Dubai Health Authority, replacing Humaid al-Qutami, according to a statement issued on Sunday.
