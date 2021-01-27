‘Crazy and evil’: Bill Gates surprised by COVID-19 pandemic conspiracies

Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates says he has been taken aback by the volume of “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him spreading on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said on Wednesday he would like to explore what is behind them.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

In an interview with Reuters, Gates said the millions of online posts and “crazy conspiracy theories” about him and about top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media.

“Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in these really evil theories,” Gates said.

“I’m very surprised by that. I hope it goes away.”

Gates, a billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes support for some makers of vaccines, diagnostics and potential treatments.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, millions of conspiracies have spread over the Internet, fuelling misinformation about the coronavirus, its origins and the motives of those working to fight it.

They include claims that Fauci and Gates created the pandemic to try and control people, that they want to profit from the virus’ spread, and that they want to use vaccines to insert trackable microchips into people.

“But do people really believe that stuff?,” Gates asked.

“We’re really going to have to get educated about this over the next year and understand .. how does it change peoples’ behavior and how should we have minimized this?”

Read more:

Coronavirus: Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 drugs, vaccine to go to countries in need

Coronavirus cost to Middle East ‘literally trillions of dollars,’ says Bill Gates

Coronavirus cases surpass 100 million worldwide, according to latest tally

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 11:42 - GMT 08:42