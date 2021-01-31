Coronavirus: Oman extends land border closure until February 8

Oman will extend the closure of its land borders for another week, until February 8, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state TV said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf state's coronavirus emergency committee.

The borders were closed on January 19 because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, a measure that was extended last week.

In December, Oman had launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with the sultanate’s health minister receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The virus outbreak in Oman has infected over 128,000 people and killed more than 1,400. The country closed all official points of entry last week over fears of the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

