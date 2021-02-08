Dubai Police recently shut down a desert camp party that violated COVID-19 precautionary measures and fined both organizers and attendees with hefty fines, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

“Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, shuts down a desert camp that organized a private gathering while violating Covid-19 precautionary measures. The camp operator was fined AED50,000 while each participant was fined AED15,000,” Dubai Media Office said in posts on social media.

The Dubai Media office also accompanied their posts with images showing the party itself, with a lack of social distancing measures in place.

For the month of February, Dubai tightened coronavirus restrictions on entertainment and leisure venues and activities after a spike in the number of violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The new measures included the shutting down pubs and bars, reducing audience capacity of seated indoor venues – including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues – to 50 percent, reducing capacity at hotels to 70 percent and at shopping malls to 70 percent.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday reported 2,798 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 329,293, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

