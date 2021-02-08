.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules

Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
The Dubai Media office also accompanied their posts with images showing the party itself, with a lack of social distancing measures in place. (Dubai Media Office)
Coronavirus

Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai Police recently shut down a desert camp party that violated COVID-19 precautionary measures and fined both organizers and attendees with hefty fines, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

“Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, shuts down a desert camp that organized a private gathering while violating Covid-19 precautionary measures. The camp operator was fined AED50,000 while each participant was fined AED15,000,” Dubai Media Office said in posts on social media.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Dubai Media office also accompanied their posts with images showing the party itself, with a lack of social distancing measures in place.

Dubai tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes bars, reduces mall, hotel capacity Coronavirus Dubai tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes bars, reduces mall, hotel capacity

For the month of February, Dubai tightened coronavirus restrictions on entertainment and leisure venues and activities after a spike in the number of violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The new measures included the shutting down pubs and bars, reducing audience capacity of seated indoor venues – including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues – to 50 percent, reducing capacity at hotels to 70 percent and at shopping malls to 70 percent.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday reported 2,798 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 329,293, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

Read more:

Dubai tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes bars, reduces mall, hotel capacity

In Dubai’s COVID vaccine scramble, Sikhs serve doses to all

Dubai launches at-home COVID-19 vaccinations for senior citizens

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More