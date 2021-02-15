.
UK’s Johnson to judge COVID-19 lockdown exit this week: Health minister

People jog down almost empty Regent Street in New Year's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, on January 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week judge how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown but the death toll and hospital admission numbers are still too high, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

“We’ve got to watch the data,” Hancock told Sky News, “Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important.

“The question is a judgement of how quickly and safely, how quickly we can do that safely. That’s the judgment that we’re making this week, looking at the data, ahead of the prime minister setting out the roadmap, on the 22nd,” he said.

“So these are the judgments that will be made this week.”

