.
.
.
.
Language

Brazil approves widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Phials of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine, are stocked on a freezer at low temperatures at a vaccination centre in Quimper, western France, on February 16, 2021. (AFP)
Phials of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine, are stocked on a freezer at low temperatures at a vaccination centre in Quimper, western France, on February 16, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Brazil approves widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brasilia

Published: Updated:

Brazil’s health regulatory agency said Tuesday it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use, as the country races to secure enough doses to contain one of the world’s worst outbreaks.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that after a 17-day review, (regulators) have granted the first approval in the Americas for widespread use of a vaccine against COVID-19,” said Antonio Barra Torres, the director of federal health regulator Anvisa, underlining that the approval was definitive and not only for emergency use.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

However, the vaccine is not yet available in Brazil, which is so far using two others: Chinese-developed CoronaVac and one developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Read more:

Bolsonaro says China fast-tracking supplies for COVID-19 vaccines made in Brazil

New Brazil protests demand President Bolsonaro's removal over COVID-19 response

Two million COVID-19 vaccines from India set to arrive in Brazil

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister Superficial company nameplate HQs in Saudi Arabia will not fly: Saudi minister
Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources
Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90 Saudi Arabia’s former oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90
‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM ‘Israeli enemy ship’ responsible for oil leak in Eastern Mediterranean: Lebanon’s PM

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More