US House of Representatives approves Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan

President Joe Biden speaks about his racial equity agenda at the White House, Jan. 26, 2021. (Reuters)
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Washington 

The US House passed an enormous $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday, hailed by Democrats as a critical step in funneling new funding toward vaccinations, overburdened local governments, and millions of families devastated by the pandemic.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Four days after the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 in the United States, the sprawling measure backed by President Joe Biden and described by Democrats as a moral imperative now heads to the Senate for consideration next week.

The bill, which cleared the House on a party-line vote of 219 to 212, includes a provision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but due to a Senate ruling the language will be stripped out of the final version.

