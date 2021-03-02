.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai real estate to ‘bottom out’ in 2022 after tough year due to COVID-19: Report

People enjoy the beach in front of the city skyline with the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP)
People enjoy the beach in front of the city skyline with the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. (AP)
Coronavirus

Dubai real estate to ‘bottom out’ in 2022 after tough year due to COVID-19: Report

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Property market in Dubai may “bottom out next year after weathering a tough 2020, according to S&P Global Ratings.

“We already had a supply and demand imbalance in the market even before the pandemic, and after Covid-19 the situation just got worse, S&P analyst Sapna Jagtiani told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. Prices of residential and office spaces in the city are expected to “somewhere bottom out in 2022,” she said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A property glut and faltering demand in the Middle East’s business hub have driven prices down by more than a third since the market peaked some seven years ago.

The decline has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

A woman, clad in mask due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses her phone to take a picture along a beach in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on June 25, 2020. (AFP)
A woman, clad in mask due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses her phone to take a picture along a beach in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on June 25, 2020. (AFP)

Property broker JLL said in January that Dubai developers are likely to continue a high supply momentum this year, an increase that means two more years of price declines.

The chief of Damac Properties PJSC, one of Dubai’s largest developers, said last month it will take at least one to two years for the real estate market to get out of its downturn.

Read more:

Dubai-based Damac drops after loss, forecast for slow UAE market recovery

Dubai's Emaar Malls' profit falls by two-thirds during COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s stocks rise, most Middle East markets fall

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership US considering ‘additional steps’ to promote accountability for Houthi leadership
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

State Department spokesman says US is 'ready' to talk with Iran
State Department spokesman says US is 'ready' to talk with Iran

Explore More