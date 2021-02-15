.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s stocks rise, most Middle East markets fall

Stocks illustration. (AFP)
Stocks illustration. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s stocks rise, most Middle East markets fall

Followed Unfollow

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Saudi stocks climbed on Sunday while most Middle East markets fell as investors weighed earnings after shares in developing economies rose to a record high last week.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index advanced 1 percent, with Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Telecom contributing the most to the increase. Benchmarks in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Egypt fell as much as 0.4 percent, while the index in Israel rose.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shares in Saudi Arabia advanced in the wake of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index touching its highest level on optimism over fiscal stimulus in the US and coronavirus vaccine rollouts. Oil in London also climbed for a fourth straight week amid supply cuts by major producers and a recovery in US demand.

In Dubai, Damac Properties PJSC fell close to 5 percent and dragged down the main index after posting a loss in 2020. The company’s chairman said it’ll take at least one to two years for the UAE real estate market to get out of its downturn.

After the market closed, Emaar Properties PJSC reported a 58 percent slump in profit, while Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties PJS posted a profit that was almost unchanged from a year ago.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists: Saudi UN rep.

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump Our historic movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun: Trump
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, 282 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 322 COVID-19 cases, 282 recoveries
United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel

Before you go

First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines
First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines

Explore More