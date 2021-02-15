Saudi Arabia’s stocks rise, most Middle East markets fall

Saudi stocks climbed on Sunday while most Middle East markets fell as investors weighed earnings after shares in developing economies rose to a record high last week.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index advanced 1 percent, with Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Telecom contributing the most to the increase. Benchmarks in the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Egypt fell as much as 0.4 percent, while the index in Israel rose.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shares in Saudi Arabia advanced in the wake of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index touching its highest level on optimism over fiscal stimulus in the US and coronavirus vaccine rollouts. Oil in London also climbed for a fourth straight week amid supply cuts by major producers and a recovery in US demand.

In Dubai, Damac Properties PJSC fell close to 5 percent and dragged down the main index after posting a loss in 2020. The company’s chairman said it’ll take at least one to two years for the UAE real estate market to get out of its downturn.

After the market closed, Emaar Properties PJSC reported a 58 percent slump in profit, while Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties PJS posted a profit that was almost unchanged from a year ago.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists: Saudi UN rep.

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services