Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Sunday targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attempted attack was “systematic and deliberately targeted civilians and structures,” according to the Coalition statement carried by SPA.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly targets the Kingdom using drones and missiles, many of which Riyadh has intercepted. Some have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometers from the border with Yemen.

This is the fifth such attack in four days. On Wednesday Riyadh said an attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at Abha airport.

With Reuters

Read more:

Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Saudi Arabia

US condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport