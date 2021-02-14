.
Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

A Houthi fighter holds his weapon during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Iranian-backed militia, in Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP)

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Sunday targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The attempted attack was “systematic and deliberately targeted civilians and structures,” according to the Coalition statement carried by SPA.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly targets the Kingdom using drones and missiles, many of which Riyadh has intercepted. Some have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometers from the border with Yemen.

This is the fifth such attack in four days. On Wednesday Riyadh said an attack caused a fire in a civilian aircraft at Abha airport.

With Reuters

