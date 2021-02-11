.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

A photo distributed by the Houthi Military Media Unit shows the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia March 25, 2018. (Reuters)

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said it has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

“The Houthis are deliberately targeting civilians and we will firmly hold to account the planners and perpetrators of terrorist attacks in accordance with international law,” the Arab Coalition says after a missile targets Khamis Mushait.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Houthis are deliberately targeting civilians and we will firmly hold to account the planners and perpetrators of terrorist attacks in accordance with international law,” the Arab Coalition says after intercepting the missile target targeting Khamis Mushait.

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Gulf Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV

The latest attack on Thursday comes a day after the Houthis targeted Abha International Airport with a drone. A plane that was on the ground at the time caught on fire.

The Houthis later claimed the attack.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts. Some have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometers from the border with Yemen.

Read more:

US condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince unveils luxury Red Sea project 'Coral Bloom' designs
7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami 7.7-magnitude earthquake generates small South Pacific tsunami
Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More