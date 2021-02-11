Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition said it has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

“The Houthis are deliberately targeting civilians and we will firmly hold to account the planners and perpetrators of terrorist attacks in accordance with international law,” the Arab Coalition says after a missile targets Khamis Mushait.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Houthis are deliberately targeting civilians and we will firmly hold to account the planners and perpetrators of terrorist attacks in accordance with international law,” the Arab Coalition says after intercepting the missile target targeting Khamis Mushait.

The latest attack on Thursday comes a day after the Houthis targeted Abha International Airport with a drone. A plane that was on the ground at the time caught on fire.

The Houthis later claimed the attack.

Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts. Some have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 kilometers from the border with Yemen.

Read more:

US condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Iran-backed Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire