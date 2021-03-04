.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge

A woman reacts while receiving her first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for vendors and workers at a shopping mall in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
A woman reacts while receiving her first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for vendors and workers at a shopping mall in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Taking a COVID-19 vaccine will not break a Muslim’s fast during Ramadan, British Islamic medical groups said after concerns were raised ahead of the holy month.

“Taking the COVID-19 vaccines currently licensed in the UK does not invalidate the fast, as per the opinion of Islamic scholars. Individuals should not delay their COVID vaccinations on the account of Ramadan,” the British Islamic Medical Association said in a statement.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Subcutaneous, subdermal, intramuscular, interosseous, or intra-articular injections for non-nutritional purposes whilst fasting does not invalidate the fast, regardless of the injected content entering the blood circulation. These routes are not classed as entry sites that would invalidate the fast. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as an intramuscular injection, the only route for the vaccines currently available, therefore does not invalidate the fast,” the medical association added in its statement.

Coronavirus vaccine with ‘non-halal’ ingredients permissible for Muslims: UAE Council Coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus vaccine with ‘non-halal’ ingredients permissible for Muslims: UAE Council

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is expected to run from April 12 until May 12 this year. More than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world will mark the month, during which believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset. They also try to avoid evil thoughts and deeds.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is also one of the five pillars of Islam. It is followed by the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The NHS Race and Health Observatory’s director, Dr Habib Naqvi, told The Independent newspaper said there were some concerns for Muslims taking the vaccine during the daytime and feeling unwell after being vaccinated, with some concerns being raised about taking pain relief medication post-vaccination.

“We need to tackle and address early concerns raised by Muslim communities who may be offered their vaccinations whilst fasting and working in frontline and supporting roles. There is no reason why a first or second dose vaccine cannot be administered during Ramadan. The content is halal, and receiving it will not invalidate the Ramadan fast, as per the opinion of Islamic scholars,” Naqvi told The Independent.

Coronavirus: Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus Coronavirus: Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

In December, the United Arab Emirates’ Fatwa Council, the country’s highest Islamic authority, issued a ruling allowing Muslims to receive coronavirus vaccines even if they contain “non-halal ingredients” such as pork gelatin.

“Coronavirus vaccination is classified under preventive medicines for individuals, as recommended by the Islamic faith, particularly in times of pandemic diseases when the healthy happen to be prone to infections due to the high risk of contracting the disease, therefore posing risk to the entire society,” the council said at the time.

Spokespeople for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have said that pork products are not part of their COVID-19 vaccines. But limited supply and preexisting deals worth millions of dollars with other companies means that some countries with large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia, will receive vaccines that have not yet been certified to be gelatin-free, according to the Associated Press.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Explainer: What caused the strain in US-Turkey relations? Explainer: What caused the strain in US-Turkey relations?

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session  Saudi Arabia’s FM addresses regional developments at Arab League session 
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
ICC to open formal investigation into war crimes in Palestinian territories  ICC to open formal investigation into war crimes in Palestinian territories 

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More