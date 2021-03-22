Over 3 mln people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Health ministry 

More than 3 million people are vaccinated against the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, making up about 70 percent of citizens and residents who registered to receive the dose, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Over 500 inoculation centers are open around the Kingdom, including in pharmacies, to make sure that everyone has access to them, according to the ministry.

No serious side effects of the vaccines have been recorded in the country, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said, denying claims that a man had died after experiencing complications caused by a dose.

Vaccinated people have only reported expected minor side effects, such as a fever, headache, or nausea, he added.

When asked about whether the vaccine could affect women who want to conceive, al-Abd al-Ali said that there are no indications that the dose has any effect on plans to get pregnant.

Nursing mothers are also eligible to receive the vaccine, he said, adding that research is ongoing to determine whether the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and young children.

There are no links between blood clots and any of the approved vaccines in Saudi Arabia, the spokesman also said.

Several European countries temporarily halted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports linking it to blood clots in several people who received it.

The World Health Organization’s vaccine safety panel said on Friday that available data from AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot do not point to any overall increase in blood clots, but it would continue to monitor for any adverse effects.

In regards to Umrah and travel restrictions, the spokesman said that authorities had not imposed any restrictions on travelers or pilgrims who were not vaccinated.

However, he urged everyone to take the vaccine, especially those that spend time around large crowds.

