UAE reports 1,958 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,958 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

In that time, 1,545 people also recovered from the virus, according to NCEMA.

The new cases were detected after the UAE’s Ministry of Health conducted 214,765 tests.

A mass vaccine rollout program in the Gulf state has seen more than 9,489,684 inoculated against the virus according to NCEMA.

Restrictions on iftar gatherings between different households have been put in place in order to curb the spread of the virus during the holy month of Ramadan that began on Tuesday.

A UAE doctor told Al Arabiya English that more people are dealing with post-COVID-19 symptoms compared to Ramadan 2020 after a surge in cases towards the end of January this year.

He advised people dealing with severe symptoms to not fast, but added that fasting is known to improve immunity for healthy people.

