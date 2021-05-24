Regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese nationals launched in Dubai

A regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese nationals has been launched in Dubai under a deal between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Chinese Embassy in UAE, according to state news agency WAM.

The launch follows a meeting in the UAE in March between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, where it was agreed to set up a regional vaccination center.

Under the program, dubbed ‘Spring Sprout Action’ and administered by the Dubai Health Authority, Chinese nationals over the age of 16 who hold a short-term visa without UAE residency will be provided in Dubai with two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Sinopharm received approval by the World Health organization in May 2021 for emergency use.

Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official websites of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate-General in Dubai for details.

China and the UAE have cooperated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing expertise, resources, and technology, acccording to WAM.

A new factory in Abu Dhabi will start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).

The UAE Government has already included all citizens and residents in its national vaccination campaign.

